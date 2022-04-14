iLuminaryAI (ILMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into iLuminaryAI (ILMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

iLuminaryAI (ILMT) Information The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security. Official Website: https://iluminary.ai/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-iJV6mHPQNl2Ck9xZfQjFqXBGUHRSbGO/view?usp=drive_link Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x98a0a245ef9a96cf28f1ebf1a3b3bc562ed8d783 Buy ILMT Now!

iLuminaryAI (ILMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for iLuminaryAI (ILMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0083 $ 0.0083 $ 0.0083 Learn more about iLuminaryAI (ILMT) price

iLuminaryAI (ILMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of iLuminaryAI (ILMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ILMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ILMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ILMT's tokenomics, explore ILMT token's live price!

How to Buy ILMT Interested in adding iLuminaryAI (ILMT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ILMT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ILMT on MEXC now!

iLuminaryAI (ILMT) Price History Analyzing the price history of ILMT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ILMT Price History now!

ILMT Price Prediction Want to know where ILMT might be heading? Our ILMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ILMT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!