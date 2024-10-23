Infinitar (IGT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Infinitar (IGT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Infinitar (IGT) Information Infinitar is a 3v3 and 5v5 competitive multiplayer online battle arena that is fun to play, durable, and highly social, presenting the most prominent features of MOBA games. Official Website: https://www.infinitar.com Whitepaper: https://infinitar.gitbook.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xD5eeEc1a534c35C418B44bb28E4d5a602f1A22DE Buy IGT Now!

Infinitar (IGT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Infinitar (IGT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.52M $ 36.52M $ 36.52M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 233.95M $ 233.95M $ 233.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.8193 $ 0.8193 $ 0.8193 All-Time Low: $ 0.14665899940481575 $ 0.14665899940481575 $ 0.14665899940481575 Current Price: $ 0.1561 $ 0.1561 $ 0.1561 Learn more about Infinitar (IGT) price

Infinitar (IGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Infinitar (IGT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IGT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IGT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IGT's tokenomics, explore IGT token's live price!

How to Buy IGT Interested in adding Infinitar (IGT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy IGT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy IGT on MEXC now!

Infinitar (IGT) Price History Analyzing the price history of IGT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore IGT Price History now!

IGT Price Prediction Want to know where IGT might be heading? Our IGT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See IGT token's Price Prediction now!

