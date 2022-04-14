MEET48 (IDOL) Technical Analysis Today The MEET48 Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IDOL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MEET48's analysis below. Sign Up

MEET48 (IDOL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01546 -- -5.68% +3.82% -46.25%

MEET48 Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MEET48 across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 2 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 9 Neutral 2 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01552 0.01552 R2 0.01552 0.01551 R1 0.01551 0.01551 PP 0.01551 0.01551 S1 0.0155 0.0155 S2 0.0155 0.0155 S3 0.01549 0.0155

MEET48 Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.22M $3.06 M $3.28 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. MEET48 Capital Flow Net Inflow IDOLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade MEET48 (IDOL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live MEET48 price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume IDOL / USDT $0.01545 $0.01545 $0.01545 +0.84% 5.06M (USDT) Trade