Ice Open Network (ICENETWORK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ice Open Network (ICENETWORK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ice Open Network (ICENETWORK) Information Ice Open Network (ION) is a highly scalable and fast Layer 1 blockchain, facilitating seamless decentralized applications with a user-friendly drag-and-drop dApp builder, making Web3 integration accessible to everyone. ION enhances digital interactions across various services, including identity verification, social media, and secure data management, making it accessible to a wide audience and setting a new standard in the blockchain ecosystem. Official Website: https://ice.io Whitepaper: https://ice.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/E9aPbhb5xRVGP2L6qJixfJC5qWAzECpUFUxnGx3wUiND Buy ICENETWORK Now!

Ice Open Network (ICENETWORK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ice Open Network (ICENETWORK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.32M $ 36.32M $ 36.32M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 6.62B $ 6.62B $ 6.62B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.013243 $ 0.013243 $ 0.013243 All-Time Low: $ 0.002752095838621793 $ 0.002752095838621793 $ 0.002752095838621793 Current Price: $ 0.005491 $ 0.005491 $ 0.005491 Learn more about Ice Open Network (ICENETWORK) price

Ice Open Network (ICENETWORK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ice Open Network (ICENETWORK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ICENETWORK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ICENETWORK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ICENETWORK's tokenomics, explore ICENETWORK token's live price!

How to Buy ICENETWORK Interested in adding Ice Open Network (ICENETWORK) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ICENETWORK, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ICENETWORK on MEXC now!

Ice Open Network (ICENETWORK) Price History Analyzing the price history of ICENETWORK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ICENETWORK Price History now!

ICENETWORK Price Prediction Want to know where ICENETWORK might be heading? Our ICENETWORK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ICENETWORK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!