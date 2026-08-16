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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Huma Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Huma Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Huma Finance (HUMA) Technical Analysis Today

Huma Finance (HUMA) Technical Analysis Today

The Huma Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HUMA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Huma Finance's analysis below.

Huma Finance (HUMA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02161--+4.44%+0.60%-16.18%
Know more about Huma Finance Price

Huma Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Huma Finance across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 3
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 3Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02163
0.02162
R2
0.02162
0.02162
R1
0.02162
0.02162
PP
0.02161
0.02161
S1
0.02161
0.02161
S2
0.0216
0.02161
S3
0.0216
0.0216

Huma Finance Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.06M
$1.54 M
$1.61 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.13 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Huma Finance Capital Flow

Net InflowHUMAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-24-$0.09 M0.02
2026-08-23-$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-22-$0.11 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Huma Finance

Trade Huma Finance (HUMA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Huma Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HUMA/USDT
$0.02161
$0.02161$0.02161
-1.63%
2.32M (USDT)
HUMA/USDC
$0.02163
$0.02163$0.02163
-1.41%
2.38M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HUMA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HUMA
HUMA
USD
USD

1 HUMA = 0.02161 USD