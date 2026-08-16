Defi App (HOME) Technical Analysis Today The Defi App Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HOME's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Defi App's analysis below. Sign Up

Defi App (HOME) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.006201 -- -1.29% +1.53% -74.92%

Defi App Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Defi App across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 3 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.006183 0.006177 R2 0.006177 0.006173 R1 0.006174 0.006171 PP 0.006168 0.006168 S1 0.006164 0.006164 S2 0.006158 0.006162 S3 0.006155 0.006158

Defi App Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.16M $3.99 M $4.15 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.27 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.26 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.90 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.90 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Defi App Capital Flow Net Inflow HOMEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.24 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.25 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.06 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Defi App (HOME) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Defi App price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HOME / USDT $0.006201 $0.006201 $0.006201 -2.08% 10.94M (USDT) Trade HOME / USDC $0.006192 $0.006192 $0.006192 -1.83% 8.91M (USDT) Trade