Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Defi App, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Defi App, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About HOME

HOME Price Info

What is HOME

HOME Whitepaper

HOME Official Website

HOME Tokenomics

HOME Price Forecast

HOME History

HOME Buying Guide

HOME-to-Fiat Currency Converter

HOME Spot

HOME USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Defi App (HOME) Technical Analysis Today

Defi App (HOME) Technical Analysis Today

The Defi App Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HOME's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Defi App's analysis below.

Defi App (HOME) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.006201---1.29%+1.53%-74.92%
Know more about Defi App Price

Defi App Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Defi App across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 3
Buy 8
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 3Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.006183
0.006177
R2
0.006177
0.006173
R1
0.006174
0.006171
PP
0.006168
0.006168
S1
0.006164
0.006164
S2
0.006158
0.006162
S3
0.006155
0.006158

Defi App Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.16M
$3.99 M
$4.15 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.27 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.26 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.90 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.90 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Defi App Capital Flow

Net InflowHOMEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.24 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.25 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.06 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Defi App

Trade Defi App (HOME) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Defi App price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HOME/USDT
$0.006201
$0.006201$0.006201
-2.08%
10.94M (USDT)
HOME/USDC
$0.006192
$0.006192$0.006192
-1.83%
8.91M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HOME-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HOME
HOME
USD
USD

1 HOME = 0.006201 USD