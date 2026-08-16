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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hamster Kombat, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hamster Kombat, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Technical Analysis Today

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Technical Analysis Today

The Hamster Kombat Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HMSTR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hamster Kombat's analysis below.

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0001796--+3.63%+0.05%+6.52%
Know more about Hamster Kombat Price

Hamster Kombat Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hamster Kombat across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 4
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 1Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0001795
0.0001794
R2
0.0001794
0.0001793
R1
0.0001793
0.0001793
PP
0.0001792
0.0001792
S1
0.0001791
0.0001791
S2
0.000179
0.0001791
S3
0.0001789
0.000179

Hamster Kombat Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.01M
$3.01 M
$2.99 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.32 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.32 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Hamster Kombat Capital Flow

Net InflowHMSTRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-24-$0.16 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Hamster Kombat

Trade Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hamster Kombat price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HMSTR/USDT
$0.0001796
$0.0001796$0.0001796
-0.38%
410.30M (USDT)
HMSTR/USDC
$0.0001796
$0.0001796$0.0001796
-0.38%
300.37M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HMSTR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HMSTR
HMSTR
USD
USD

1 HMSTR = 0.0001796 USD