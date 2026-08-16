Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Technical Analysis Today The Hamster Kombat Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HMSTR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hamster Kombat's analysis below. Sign Up

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0001796 -- +3.63% +0.05% +6.52%

Hamster Kombat Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hamster Kombat across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0001795 0.0001794 R2 0.0001794 0.0001793 R1 0.0001793 0.0001793 PP 0.0001792 0.0001792 S1 0.0001791 0.0001791 S2 0.000179 0.0001791 S3 0.0001789 0.000179

Hamster Kombat Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.01M $3.01 M $2.99 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.32 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.32 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Hamster Kombat Capital Flow Net Inflow HMSTRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-25 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-24 -$0.16 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hamster Kombat price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HMSTR / USDT $0.0001796 $0.0001796 $0.0001796 -0.38% 410.30M (USDT) Trade HMSTR / USDC $0.0001796 $0.0001796 $0.0001796 -0.38% 300.37M (USDT) Trade