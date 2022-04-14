HI (HI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HI (HI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HI (HI) Information HI is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximize membership value - not profits. Their first product is a digital wallet that provides members with the most seamless payment experience via social messengers. Official Website: https://www.hi.com/ Whitepaper: https://cms.hi.com/uploads/hi_Whitepaper_en_4da11a89e8.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x77087ab5df23cfb52449a188e80e9096201c2097 Buy HI Now!

HI (HI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HI (HI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.90M $ 5.90M $ 5.90M Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 62.07B $ 62.07B $ 62.07B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.50M $ 9.50M $ 9.50M All-Time High: $ 0.0615 $ 0.0615 $ 0.0615 All-Time Low: $ 0.000087359779890873 $ 0.000087359779890873 $ 0.000087359779890873 Current Price: $ 0.000095 $ 0.000095 $ 0.000095 Learn more about HI (HI) price

HI (HI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HI (HI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HI's tokenomics, explore HI token's live price!

