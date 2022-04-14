SphereX (HERE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SphereX (HERE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SphereX (HERE) Information SphereX is a cutting-edge decentralized exchange (DEX) redefining digital asset trading with unmatched freedom and innovation. Our platform combines offchain matching for rapid trade execution, onchain settlement for maximum security, and cross-margin trading for capital efficiency. Official Website: https://www.sx.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://bit.ly/SphereX_Litepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xD722424cF94b583752dfc80C08e2531AB3b762dc

SphereX (HERE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SphereX (HERE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 900.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 321.30K All-Time High: $ 0.16888 All-Time Low: $ 0.000199942621984002 Current Price: $ 0.000357

SphereX (HERE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SphereX (HERE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HERE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HERE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

