Hemi (HEMI) Technical Analysis Today The Hemi Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HEMI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hemi's analysis below. Sign Up

Hemi (HEMI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.007004 -- +6.65% +43.78% +3.94%

Hemi Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hemi across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.007014 0.00701 R2 0.00701 0.007005 R1 0.007001 0.007001 PP 0.006997 0.006997 S1 0.006988 0.006992 S2 0.006984 0.006988 S3 0.006975 0.006984

Hemi Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.63M $3.66 M $4.29 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.92 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.92 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.07M 7-Day Active Buys $6.81 M 7-Day Active Sells $6.74 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Hemi Capital Flow Net Inflow HEMIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.07 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.25 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.13 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.18 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.31 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Hemi (HEMI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hemi price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HEMI / USDT $0.007004 $0.007004 $0.007004 -4.13% 30.02M (USDT) Trade HEMI / USDC $0.007 $0.007 $0.007 -4.26% 7.53M (USDT) Trade