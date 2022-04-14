Hana (HANA) Technical Analysis Today The Hana Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HANA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hana's analysis below. Sign Up

Hana (HANA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02129 -- -28.98% -27.16% -34.14%

Hana Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hana across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 3 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02133 0.02133 R2 0.02133 0.02132 R1 0.02132 0.02132 PP 0.02132 0.02132 S1 0.02131 0.02131 S2 0.02131 0.02131 S3 0.0213 0.02131

Hana Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.87M $9.19 M $10.06 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.20 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.36 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.36 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Hana Capital Flow Net Inflow HANAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Hana (HANA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hana price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HANA / USDT $0.021307 $0.021307 $0.021307 +2.36% 9.72M (USDT) Trade