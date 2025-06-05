MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC
MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.
Haven1 Price(H1)
The current price of Haven1 (H1) today is 0.01904 USD with a current market cap of $ 3.75M USD. H1 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Haven1 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 36.19K USD
- Haven1 price change within the day is -9.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 196.82M USD
Track the price changes of Haven1 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0020593
|-9.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00904
|+90.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00904
|+90.40%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00904
|+90.40%
Today, H1 recorded a change of $ -0.0020593 (-9.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.Haven1 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00904 (+90.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.Haven1 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, H1 saw a change of $ +0.00904 (+90.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Haven1 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00904 (+90.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Haven1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.42%
-9.76%
-22.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Haven1 is the EVM L1 for DeFi 2.0. A complete Web3 ecosystem of verified, vetted hApps, purpose-built for DeFi, RWAs and a safer, MEV-resistant Web3 experience.
|1 H1 to VND
₫501.0376
|1 H1 to AUD
A$0.0291312
|1 H1 to GBP
￡0.0138992
|1 H1 to EUR
€0.0165648
|1 H1 to USD
$0.01904
|1 H1 to MYR
RM0.0803488
|1 H1 to TRY
₺0.7490336
|1 H1 to JPY
¥2.724624
|1 H1 to RUB
₽1.5102528
|1 H1 to INR
₹1.6340128
|1 H1 to IDR
Rp312.1310976
|1 H1 to KRW
₩25.834424
|1 H1 to PHP
₱1.0588144
|1 H1 to EGP
￡E.0.9455264
|1 H1 to BRL
R$0.1071952
|1 H1 to CAD
C$0.0258944
|1 H1 to BDT
৳2.3255456
|1 H1 to NGN
₦29.9369728
|1 H1 to UAH
₴0.7888272
|1 H1 to VES
Bs1.84688
|1 H1 to PKR
Rs5.36928
|1 H1 to KZT
₸9.714208
|1 H1 to THB
฿0.6184192
|1 H1 to TWD
NT$0.569296
|1 H1 to AED
د.إ0.0698768
|1 H1 to CHF
Fr0.0154224
|1 H1 to HKD
HK$0.1492736
|1 H1 to MAD
.د.م0.1749776
|1 H1 to MXN
$0.3657584
