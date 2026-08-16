Humanity (H) Technical Analysis Today The Humanity Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into H's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Humanity's analysis below. Sign Up

Humanity (H) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.07946 -- -24.81% +29.62% -71.74%

Humanity Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Humanity across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 5 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.07984 0.0798 R2 0.0798 0.07978 R1 0.07978 0.07976 PP 0.07974 0.07974 S1 0.07972 0.07972 S2 0.07968 0.0797 S3 0.07966 0.07968

Humanity Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.10M $3.98 M $4.07 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $1.55 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.50 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $5.41 M 7-Day Active Sells $5.36 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Humanity Capital Flow Net Inflow HUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.08 2026-08-25 $0.17 M 0.08 2026-08-24 $0.16 M 0.07 2026-08-23 $0.07 M 0.07 2026-08-22 $0.11 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Humanity (H) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Humanity price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume H / USDT $0.07946 $0.07946 $0.07946 -0.44% 3.98M (USDT) Trade H / USDC $0.07946 $0.07946 $0.07946 -0.50% 741.48K (USDT) Trade