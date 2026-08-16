GUNZ (GUN) Technical Analysis Today The GUNZ Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GUN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GUNZ's analysis below. Sign Up

GUNZ (GUN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.003139 -- +4.11% -10.50% -66.65%

GUNZ Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GUNZ across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 19 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003147 0.003146 R2 0.003146 0.003146 R1 0.003146 0.003146 PP 0.003145 0.003145 S1 0.003145 0.003145 S2 0.003144 0.003145 S3 0.003144 0.003144

GUNZ Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.45M $6.04 M $6.49 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.10 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.10 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.07M 7-Day Active Buys $0.46 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.53 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. GUNZ Capital Flow Net Inflow GUNUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-25 -$0.07 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.11 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade GUNZ (GUN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live GUNZ price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GUN / USDT $0.003137 $0.003137 $0.003137 -1.41% 19.41M (USDT) Trade GUN / USDC $0.00314 $0.00314 $0.00314 -1.16% 17.39M (USDT) Trade