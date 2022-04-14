SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Technical Analysis Today The SUPERFORTUNE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GUA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SUPERFORTUNE's analysis below. Sign Up

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0384 -- -13.75% -28.71% -90.73%

SUPERFORTUNE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SUPERFORTUNE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 6 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03866 0.03865 R2 0.03865 0.03864 R1 0.03864 0.03864 PP 0.03863 0.03863 S1 0.03862 0.03862 S2 0.03861 0.03862 S3 0.0386 0.03861

SUPERFORTUNE Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.49M $1.54 M $2.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.10 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.09 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.41 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.43 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SUPERFORTUNE Capital Flow Net Inflow GUAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SUPERFORTUNE price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GUA / USDT $0.0384 $0.0384 $0.0384 +0.84% 5.37M (USDT) Trade