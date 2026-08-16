Grvt (GRVT) Technical Analysis Today The Grvt Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GRVT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Grvt's analysis below. Sign Up

Grvt (GRVT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.2039 -- -28.54% +103.90% +103.90%

Grvt Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Grvt across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.20327 0.20318 R2 0.20318 0.20312 R1 0.20313 0.20309 PP 0.20304 0.20304 S1 0.20299 0.20298 S2 0.2029 0.20295 S3 0.20285 0.2029

Grvt Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.83M $5.86 M $6.69 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.08M 3-Day Active Buys $0.90 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.82 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $2.69 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.67 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Grvt Capital Flow Net Inflow GRVTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.21 2026-08-25 $0.20 M 0.21 2026-08-24 -$0.20 M 0.21 2026-08-23 -$0.26 M 0.23 2026-08-22 $0.37 M 0.26 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Grvt (GRVT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Grvt price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GRVT / USDC $0.2039 $0.2039 $0.2039 -1.01% 246.11K (USDT) Trade GRVT / USDT $0.2039 $0.2039 $0.2039 -1.01% 5.94M (USDT) Trade