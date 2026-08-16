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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Griffain.com, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Griffain.com, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) Technical Analysis Today

Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) Technical Analysis Today

The Griffain.com Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GRIFFAIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Griffain.com's analysis below.

Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.011869--+0.75%+35.80%+8.98%
Know more about Griffain.com Price

Griffain.com Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Griffain.com across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 8
Neutral 9
Buy 9
Moving Averages:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 4
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 1Neutral 6Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01192
0.01191
R2
0.01191
0.01191
R1
0.01191
0.01191
PP
0.0119
0.0119
S1
0.0119
0.0119
S2
0.01189
0.0119
S3
0.01189
0.01189

Griffain.com Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.15M
$1.04 M
$1.19 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.16 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Griffain.com Capital Flow

Net InflowGRIFFAINUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Griffain.com

Trade Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Griffain.com price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GRIFFAIN/USDT
$0.011869
$0.011869$0.011869
-0.95%
5.41M (USDT)
GRIFFAIN/USDC
$0.011832
$0.011832$0.011832
-0.89%
4.60M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GRIFFAIN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GRIFFAIN
GRIFFAIN
USD
USD

1 GRIFFAIN = 0.011869 USD