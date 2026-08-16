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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GoPlus Security, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GoPlus Security, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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GoPlus Security (GPS) Technical Analysis Today

GoPlus Security (GPS) Technical Analysis Today

The GoPlus Security Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GPS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GoPlus Security's analysis below.

GoPlus Security (GPS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.011131---38.78%+21.87%+64.22%
Know more about GoPlus Security Price

GoPlus Security Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GoPlus Security across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 1
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.011143
0.011138
R2
0.011138
0.011135
R1
0.011136
0.011134
PP
0.011131
0.011131
S1
0.011129
0.011128
S2
0.011124
0.011127
S3
0.011122
0.011124

GoPlus Security Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.19M
$4.11 M
$3.92 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.85 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.89 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.06M
7-Day Active Buys
$8.14 M
7-Day Active Sells
$8.21 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

GoPlus Security Capital Flow

Net InflowGPSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.40 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.41 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about GoPlus Security

Trade GoPlus Security (GPS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live GoPlus Security price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GPS/USDT
$0.011144
$0.011144$0.011144
-2.13%
5.45M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GPS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GPS
GPS
USD
USD

1 GPS = 0.011131 USD