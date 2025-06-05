What is Gooncoin (GOONC)

$GOONC is a meme coin derived from the cultural phenomenon of “gooning,” allegedly launched via @launchcoin by @basedalexandoor, a developer rumored to be associated with @OpenAI. The coin’s name comes from the term “gooning,” which originally refers to a trance-like, hyper-focused state people enter after prolonged indulgence in activities such as watching short videos or gaming. The term is often used self-deprecatingly by Gen Z to describe mindless immersion.

How to buy Gooncoin (GOONC)

Looking for how to buy Gooncoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gooncoin What is the price of Gooncoin (GOONC) today? The live price of Gooncoin (GOONC) is 0.00486 USD . What is the market cap of Gooncoin (GOONC)? The current market cap of Gooncoin is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GOONC by its real-time market price of 0.00486 USD . What is the circulating supply of Gooncoin (GOONC)? The current circulating supply of Gooncoin (GOONC) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Gooncoin (GOONC)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of Gooncoin (GOONC) is 0.07 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Gooncoin (GOONC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Gooncoin (GOONC) is $ 1.02M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

