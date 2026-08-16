Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Goatseus Maximus, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Goatseus Maximus, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About GOAT

GOAT Price Info

What is GOAT

GOAT Official Website

GOAT Tokenomics

GOAT Price Forecast

GOAT History

GOAT Buying Guide

GOAT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GOAT Spot

GOAT USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Technical Analysis Today

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Technical Analysis Today

The Goatseus Maximus Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GOAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Goatseus Maximus's analysis below.

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01663--+31.25%+28.51%-1.08%
Know more about Goatseus Maximus Price

Goatseus Maximus Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Goatseus Maximus across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 1
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01667
0.01666
R2
0.01666
0.01665
R1
0.01665
0.01665
PP
0.01664
0.01664
S1
0.01663
0.01663
S2
0.01662
0.01663
S3
0.01661
0.01662

Goatseus Maximus Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.94M
$16.90 M
$17.84 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.27 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.27 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.78 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.79 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Goatseus Maximus Capital Flow

Net InflowGOATUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-25$0.06 M0.02
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-22$0.06 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Goatseus Maximus

Trade Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Goatseus Maximus price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GOAT/USDT
$0.01663
$0.01663$0.01663
-1.18%
5.51M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GOAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GOAT
GOAT
USD
USD

1 GOAT = 0.01663 USD