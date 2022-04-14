Greenchie (GNC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Greenchie (GNC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Greenchie (GNC) Information Greenchie is a prehistoric-themed blockchain project that brings together gamified experiences, basic puzzle gameplay, and Play-to-Earn rewards in a fun, lighthearted ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.greenchie.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xd1aec87ede91e2bdb53033f56e9eaf476fafe64a Buy GNC Now!

Greenchie (GNC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Greenchie (GNC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 300.00B $ 300.00B $ 300.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 192.39K $ 192.39K $ 192.39K All-Time High: $ 0.0012 $ 0.0012 $ 0.0012 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000488162946172 $ 0.000000488162946172 $ 0.000000488162946172 Current Price: $ 0.0000006413 $ 0.0000006413 $ 0.0000006413 Learn more about Greenchie (GNC) price

Greenchie (GNC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Greenchie (GNC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GNC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GNC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GNC's tokenomics, explore GNC token's live price!

Greenchie (GNC) Price History Analyzing the price history of GNC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GNC Price History now!

GNC Price Prediction Want to know where GNC might be heading? Our GNC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GNC token's Price Prediction now!

