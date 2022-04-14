GameStop (GME) (GMEROBINHOOD) Technical Analysis Today The GameStop (GME) Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GMEROBINHOOD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GameStop (GME)'s analysis below. Sign Up

GameStop (GME) (GMEROBINHOOD) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.000021604 -- +151.15% -66.28% -45.99%

GameStop (GME) Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GameStop (GME) across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 3 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00002216 0.00002213 R2 0.00002213 0.00002209 R1 0.00002206 0.00002207 PP 0.00002203 0.00002203 S1 0.00002196 0.00002199 S2 0.00002193 0.00002197 S3 0.00002186 0.00002193

GameStop (GME) Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.03 M $0.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.02 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. GameStop (GME) Capital Flow Net Inflow GMEROBINHOODUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade GameStop (GME) (GMEROBINHOOD) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live GameStop (GME) price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GMEROBINHOOD / USDT $0.000021605 $0.000021605 $0.000021605 -3.96% 3.63B (USDT) Trade GMEROBINHOOD / USD1 $0.000021955 $0.000021955 $0.000021955 -2.10% 2.47B (USDT) Trade