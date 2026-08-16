Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Technical Analysis Today The Giggle Fund Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GIGGLE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Giggle Fund's analysis below. Sign Up

Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $34.08 -- +2.34% +25.01% +9.26%

Giggle Fund Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Giggle Fund across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 34.0333 34.0266 R2 34.0266 34.0228 R1 34.0233 34.0204 PP 34.0166 34.0166 S1 34.0133 34.0128 S2 34.0066 34.0104 S3 34.0033 34.0066

Giggle Fund Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.14M $4.24 M $5.37 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.74 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.75 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $3.37 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.39 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Giggle Fund Capital Flow Net Inflow GIGGLEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.05 M 33.89 2026-08-25 $0.07 M 34.15 2026-08-24 -$0.27 M 35.95 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 37.74 2026-08-22 $0.07 M 35.82 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Giggle Fund price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GIGGLE / USDT $34.05 $34.05 $34.05 -0.26% 9.12K (USDT) Trade