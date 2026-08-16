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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Giggle Fund, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Giggle Fund, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Technical Analysis Today

Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Technical Analysis Today

The Giggle Fund Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GIGGLE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Giggle Fund's analysis below.

Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$34.08--+2.34%+25.01%+9.26%
Know more about Giggle Fund Price

Giggle Fund Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Giggle Fund across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 14
Neutral 1
Buy 11
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
34.0333
34.0266
R2
34.0266
34.0228
R1
34.0233
34.0204
PP
34.0166
34.0166
S1
34.0133
34.0128
S2
34.0066
34.0104
S3
34.0033
34.0066

Giggle Fund Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.14M
$4.24 M
$5.37 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.74 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.75 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$3.37 M
7-Day Active Sells
$3.39 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Giggle Fund Capital Flow

Net InflowGIGGLEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.05 M33.89
2026-08-25$0.07 M34.15
2026-08-24-$0.27 M35.95
2026-08-23-$0.03 M37.74
2026-08-22$0.07 M35.82

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Giggle Fund price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GIGGLE/USDT
$34.05
$34.05$34.05
-0.26%
9.12K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GIGGLE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GIGGLE
GIGGLE
USD
USD

1 GIGGLE = 34.08 USD