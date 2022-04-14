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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GEODNET, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GEODNET, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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GEODNET (GEOD) Technical Analysis Today

GEODNET (GEOD) Technical Analysis Today

The GEODNET Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GEOD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GEODNET's analysis below.

GEODNET (GEOD) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2281--+8.51%+5.16%+50.66%
Know more about GEODNET Price

GEODNET Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GEODNET across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 5
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 5Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2286
0.2283
R2
0.2283
0.228
R1
0.2278
0.2278
PP
0.2275
0.2275
S1
0.227
0.2272
S2
0.2267
0.227
S3
0.2262
0.2267

GEODNET Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.03 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

GEODNET Capital Flow

Net InflowGEODUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about GEODNET

Trade GEODNET (GEOD) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live GEODNET price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GEOD/USDT
$0.2281
$0.2281$0.2281
-0.38%
808.06K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GEOD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GEOD
GEOD
USD
USD

1 GEOD = 0.2281 USD