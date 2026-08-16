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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Genius, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Genius, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Genius (GENIUS) Technical Analysis Today

Genius (GENIUS) Technical Analysis Today

The Genius Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GENIUS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Genius's analysis below.

Genius (GENIUS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.30696---17.06%-18.01%-56.10%
Know more about Genius Price

Genius Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Genius across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 7
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 2Buy 10
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 5Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.3072
0.3071
R2
0.3071
0.307
R1
0.307
0.307
PP
0.3069
0.3069
S1
0.3068
0.3068
S2
0.3067
0.3068
S3
0.3066
0.3067

Genius Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.38M
$1.36 M
$1.74 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.38 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.37 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Genius Capital Flow

Net InflowGENIUSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.31
2026-08-25$0.06 M0.31
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.32
2026-08-23$0.02 M0.32
2026-08-22-$0.04 M0.33

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Genius

Trade Genius (GENIUS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Genius price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GENIUS/USDC
$0.30661
$0.30661$0.30661
+0.13%
177.56K (USDT)
GENIUS/USDT
$0.30696
$0.30696$0.30696
+0.13%
240.07K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GENIUS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GENIUS
GENIUS
USD
USD

1 GENIUS = 0.30696 USD