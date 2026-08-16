Genius (GENIUS) Technical Analysis Today The Genius Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GENIUS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Genius's analysis below. Sign Up

Genius (GENIUS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.30696 -- -17.06% -18.01% -56.10%

Genius Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Genius across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 7 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3072 0.3071 R2 0.3071 0.307 R1 0.307 0.307 PP 0.3069 0.3069 S1 0.3068 0.3068 S2 0.3067 0.3068 S3 0.3066 0.3067

Genius Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.38M $1.36 M $1.74 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.38 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.37 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Genius Capital Flow Net Inflow GENIUSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.31 2026-08-25 $0.06 M 0.31 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.32 2026-08-23 $0.02 M 0.32 2026-08-22 -$0.04 M 0.33 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Genius (GENIUS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Genius price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GENIUS / USDC $0.30661 $0.30661 $0.30661 +0.13% 177.56K (USDT) Trade GENIUS / USDT $0.30696 $0.30696 $0.30696 +0.13% 240.07K (USDT) Trade