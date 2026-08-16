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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GAIB, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GAIB, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About GAIB

GAIB Price Info

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GAIB (GAIB) Technical Analysis Today

GAIB (GAIB) Technical Analysis Today

The GAIB Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GAIB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GAIB's analysis below.

GAIB (GAIB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01352--+4.32%-3.50%-24.43%
Know more about GAIB Price

GAIB Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GAIB across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 5
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 5Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01364
0.01363
R2
0.01363
0.01361
R1
0.0136
0.0136
PP
0.01359
0.01359
S1
0.01356
0.01357
S2
0.01355
0.01356
S3
0.01352
0.01355

GAIB Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.03M
$0.13 M
$0.15 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

GAIB Capital Flow

Net InflowGAIBUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about GAIB

Trade GAIB (GAIB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live GAIB price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GAIB/USDT
$0.01351
$0.01351$0.01351
0.00%
3.82M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GAIB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GAIB
GAIB
USD
USD

1 GAIB = 0.01352 USD