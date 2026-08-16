GAIB (GAIB) Technical Analysis Today The GAIB Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GAIB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GAIB's analysis below. Sign Up

GAIB (GAIB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01352 -- +4.32% -3.50% -24.43%

GAIB Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GAIB across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01364 0.01363 R2 0.01363 0.01361 R1 0.0136 0.0136 PP 0.01359 0.01359 S1 0.01356 0.01357 S2 0.01355 0.01356 S3 0.01352 0.01355

GAIB Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.03M $0.13 M $0.15 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. GAIB Capital Flow Net Inflow GAIBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade GAIB (GAIB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live GAIB price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GAIB / USDT $0.01351 $0.01351 $0.01351 0.00% 3.82M (USDT) Trade