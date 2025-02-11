MEXC Crypto Market Highlights – January 2025
Explore major events happening in the crypto world. Check out the main highlights of January 2025 as well as the performance of TRUMP, BTC, and many more!
Game7 Price(G7)
The current price of Game7 (G7) today is 0 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. G7 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Game7 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Game7 price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the G7 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate G7 price information.
Track the price changes of Game7 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
Explore the latest pricing details of Game7: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Game7 is pioneering a revolutionary approach to Web3 gaming as a player-led publishing platform that addresses critical industry challenges in user acquisition, distribution, and economy management. Founded by veterans from MetaMask, Activision Blizzard, and Forte Labs, Game7 has secured $60M in funding and built an ecosystem of integrated gaming products. Game7 rewards 80% of all value generated directly back to active users. This player-first model is powered by four key components: Summon (user acquisition and engagement system with 600,000 players), HyperPlay (a Web3-native game store with 750,000+ unique installs), World Builder (economic infrastructure for game developers), and the G7 Network (a gaming chain). Game7's success is evidenced by its metrics: over 1,000,000 verified gamers, 150+ integrated games, and $3,000,000+ in distributed rewards already. The platform has facilitated more than 40,000,000 player actions and partnered with major industry players: MetaMask, Mantle, Arbitrum, and Linea.
Game7 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Game7 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check G7 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Game7 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Game7 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Game7, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of G7? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Game7 price prediction page.
Tracing G7's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing G7's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Game7 price history page.
Looking for how to buy Game7? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Game7 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
For a more in-depth understanding of Game7, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Explore major events happening in the crypto world. Check out the main highlights of January 2025 as well as the performance of TRUMP, BTC, and many more!
A new milestone is set for MEXC as we completed the MX Burn for Q4 2024. Find out why MEXC is your preferred crypto exchange!
Explore the weekly crypto market fluctuations with MEXC. Review the 2025 crypto outlook and explore the top trending meme tokens in MEXC.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 G7 = 0 USD