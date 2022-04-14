FWC Token (FWC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FWC Token (FWC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FWC Token (FWC) Information FWC Token is a project that was created with the aim of bringing football and cryptocurrencies together so that users can enter the world of crypto football. FWC is a digital currency platform that allows users to create digital currencies while maintaining security and safety. Official Website: https://www.fwctoken.io/ Whitepaper: https://fwctoken-whitepaper.gitbook.io/football-world-community/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x6d3a160b86edcd46d8f9bba25c2f88cccade19fc Buy FWC Now!

FWC Token (FWC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FWC Token (FWC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 329.63K $ 329.63K $ 329.63K Total Supply: $ 200,000.00T $ 200,000.00T $ 200,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 42,259.70T $ 42,259.70T $ 42,259.70T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.56M $ 1.56M $ 1.56M All-Time High: $ 0.000000000194 $ 0.000000000194 $ 0.000000000194 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000006683807 $ 0.000000000006683807 $ 0.000000000006683807 Current Price: $ 0.0000000000078 $ 0.0000000000078 $ 0.0000000000078 Learn more about FWC Token (FWC) price

FWC Token (FWC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FWC Token (FWC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FWC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FWC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

