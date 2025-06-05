What is fuckcoin (FUCKCOIN)

GORK is a parody account of GROK. When someone asked if it would launch a token named after itself, GORK replied in a tweet: "fuckcoin."

fuckcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your fuckcoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



fuckcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as fuckcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FUCKCOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our fuckcoin price prediction page.

fuckcoin Price History

Tracing FUCKCOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FUCKCOIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our fuckcoin price history page.

How to buy fuckcoin (FUCKCOIN)

Looking for how to buy fuckcoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase fuckcoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FUCKCOIN to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About fuckcoin What is the price of fuckcoin (FUCKCOIN) today? The live price of fuckcoin (FUCKCOIN) is 0.0098141 USD . What is the market cap of fuckcoin (FUCKCOIN)? The current market cap of fuckcoin is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FUCKCOIN by its real-time market price of 0.0098141 USD . What is the circulating supply of fuckcoin (FUCKCOIN)? The current circulating supply of fuckcoin (FUCKCOIN) is -- USD . What was the highest price of fuckcoin (FUCKCOIN)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of fuckcoin (FUCKCOIN) is 0.021727 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of fuckcoin (FUCKCOIN)? The 24-hour trading volume of fuckcoin (FUCKCOIN) is $ 58.50K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

