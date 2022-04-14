Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Frong, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Frong, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About FRONG

FRONG Price Info

What is FRONG

FRONG Official Website

FRONG Tokenomics

FRONG Price Forecast

FRONG History

FRONG Buying Guide

FRONG-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FRONG Spot

FRONG USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

frong (FRONG) Technical Analysis Today

frong (FRONG) Technical Analysis Today

The frong Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FRONG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about frong's analysis below.

frong (FRONG) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00515--+88.29%+415.00%+415.00%
Know more about frong Price

Frong Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Frong across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 14
Neutral 1
Buy 11
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.005051
0.005049
R2
0.005049
0.005046
R1
0.005044
0.005045
PP
0.005042
0.005042
S1
0.005037
0.005039
S2
0.005035
0.005038
S3
0.00503
0.005035

Frong Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.03 M
$0.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Frong Capital Flow

Net InflowFRONGUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about frong

Trade frong (FRONG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live frong price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FRONG/USD1
$0.005144
$0.005144$0.005144
+12.70%
13.49M (USDT)
FRONG/USDT
$0.005152
$0.005152$0.005152
+13.45%
38.50M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FRONG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FRONG
FRONG
USD
USD

1 FRONG = 0.00515 USD