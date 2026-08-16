FRAX (FRAX) Technical Analysis Today The FRAX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FRAX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FRAX's analysis below. Sign Up

FRAX (FRAX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.2988 -- +6.63% +7.17% -25.17%

FRAX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FRAX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 7 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 5 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.2986 0.2985 R2 0.2985 0.2984 R1 0.2984 0.2984 PP 0.2983 0.2983 S1 0.2982 0.2982 S2 0.2981 0.2982 S3 0.298 0.2981

FRAX Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.39M $2.57 M $2.97 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.14 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.13 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. FRAX Capital Flow Net Inflow FRAXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.30 2026-08-25 -$0.02 M 0.30 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.31 2026-08-23 -$0.02 M 0.31 2026-08-22 -$0.04 M 0.31 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade FRAX (FRAX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live FRAX price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FRAX / USDT $0.2988 $0.2988 $0.2988 +0.36% 214.96K (USDT) Trade