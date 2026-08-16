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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FRAX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FRAX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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FRAX (FRAX) Technical Analysis Today

FRAX (FRAX) Technical Analysis Today

The FRAX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FRAX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FRAX's analysis below.

FRAX (FRAX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2988--+6.63%+7.17%-25.17%
Know more about FRAX Price

FRAX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FRAX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 7
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 9
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 5Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2986
0.2985
R2
0.2985
0.2984
R1
0.2984
0.2984
PP
0.2983
0.2983
S1
0.2982
0.2982
S2
0.2981
0.2982
S3
0.298
0.2981

FRAX Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.39M
$2.57 M
$2.97 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.13 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

FRAX Capital Flow

Net InflowFRAXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.30
2026-08-25-$0.02 M0.30
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.31
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.31
2026-08-22-$0.04 M0.31

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about FRAX

Trade FRAX (FRAX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live FRAX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FRAX/USDT
$0.2988
$0.2988$0.2988
+0.36%
214.96K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FRAX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FRAX
FRAX
USD
USD

1 FRAX = 0.2988 USD