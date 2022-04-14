Forward (FORWARD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Forward (FORWARD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Forward (FORWARD) Information Forward is the WordPress of Web 3.0 and has built a drag-and-drop no-code solution that helps people deploy their dApps on any EVM-based chain of their choice, with Rust, Go, Haskel and Python currently being implemented. More than 800+ chains have already been integrated with the Forward Factory. Official Website: https://www.forwardprotocol.io Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.forwardprotocol.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0x886640149e31e1430fa74cc39725431eb82ddfb2

Forward (FORWARD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 628.48K Total Supply: $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 628.50K All-Time High: $ 0.01835 All-Time Low: $ 0.000124884505126599 Current Price: $ 0.0001257

Forward (FORWARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Forward (FORWARD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FORWARD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FORWARD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FORWARD's tokenomics, explore FORWARD token's live price!

