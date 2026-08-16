Folks Finance (FOLKS) Technical Analysis Today The Folks Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FOLKS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Folks Finance's analysis below. Sign Up

Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.9361 -- +7.38% +1.23% +40.25%

Folks Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Folks Finance across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.9496 1.9493 R2 1.9493 1.9489 R1 1.9486 1.9487 PP 1.9483 1.9483 S1 1.9476 1.9479 S2 1.9473 1.9477 S3 1.9466 1.9473

Folks Finance Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.04M $1.60 M $1.65 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.51 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.50 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $1.22 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.24 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Folks Finance Capital Flow Net Inflow FOLKSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 1.94 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 1.91 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 1.95 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 1.93 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 2.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Folks Finance (FOLKS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Folks Finance price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FOLKS / USDT $1.9361 $1.9361 $1.9361 +1.54% 69.10K (USDT) Trade