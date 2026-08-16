FLock.io (FLOCK) Technical Analysis Today The FLock.io Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FLOCK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FLock.io's analysis below. Sign Up

FLock.io (FLOCK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03097 -- +9.24% -1.06% -51.05%

FLock.io Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FLock.io across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 13 Neutral 5 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03109 0.03108 R2 0.03108 0.03107 R1 0.03107 0.03107 PP 0.03106 0.03106 S1 0.03105 0.03105 S2 0.03104 0.03105 S3 0.03103 0.03104

FLock.io Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $3.62 M $3.63 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.09 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. FLock.io Capital Flow Net Inflow FLOCKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-25 $0.08 M 0.03 2026-08-24 $0.23 M 0.03 2026-08-23 $0.10 M 0.03 2026-08-22 $0.08 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade FLock.io (FLOCK) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live FLock.io price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FLOCK / USDT $0.03097 $0.03097 $0.03097 -1.02% 1.09M (USDT) Trade