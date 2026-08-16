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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Falcon Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Falcon Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Falcon Finance (FF) Technical Analysis Today

Falcon Finance (FF) Technical Analysis Today

The Falcon Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FF's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Falcon Finance's analysis below.

Falcon Finance (FF) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.10024--+58.75%+66.45%-4.61%
Know more about Falcon Finance Price

Falcon Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Falcon Finance across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 3
Buy 6
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.10049
0.1004
R2
0.1004
0.10034
R1
0.10032
0.1003
PP
0.10023
0.10023
S1
0.10015
0.10017
S2
0.10006
0.10013
S3
0.09998
0.10006

Falcon Finance Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.26M
$1.85 M
$2.10 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.33 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.37 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.06M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.43 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.48 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Falcon Finance Capital Flow

Net InflowFFUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.08 M0.10
2026-08-25$1.06 M0.10
2026-08-24-$0.30 M0.09
2026-08-23$0.63 M0.08
2026-08-22-$0.29 M0.08

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Falcon Finance

Trade Falcon Finance (FF) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Falcon Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FF/USDT
$0.10024
$0.10024$0.10024
-1.95%
1.31M (USDT)
FF/USDC
$0.1
$0.1$0.1
-2.71%
607.94K (USDT)
FF/USDF
$0.10449
$0.10449$0.10449
+0.58%
597.52K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FF-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FF
FF
USD
USD

1 FF = 0.10024 USD