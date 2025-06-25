What is Fortune Cat (FCAT)

Fortune Cat is a blockchain-powered game on Telegram that combines engaging gameplay with earning opportunities in the form of TON and FCAT tokens. Since 2017, traditional games under the Idle brand have grown significantly, attracting players worldwide. Inspired by these games, Fortune Cat harnesses blockchain technology to create a decentralized empire of virtual cats where players can raise, trade, and earn in a vibrant ecosystem

Fortune Cat is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fortune Cat investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fortune Cat What is the price of Fortune Cat (FCAT) today? The live price of Fortune Cat (FCAT) is 0.001267 USD . What is the market cap of Fortune Cat (FCAT)? The current market cap of Fortune Cat is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FCAT by its real-time market price of 0.001267 USD . What is the circulating supply of Fortune Cat (FCAT)? The current circulating supply of Fortune Cat (FCAT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Fortune Cat (FCAT)? As of 2025-06-25 , the highest price of Fortune Cat (FCAT) is 120 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Fortune Cat (FCAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Fortune Cat (FCAT) is $ 96.46K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

