FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Technical Analysis Today The FARTCOIN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FARTCOIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FARTCOIN's analysis below. Sign Up

FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.18884 -- +33.60% +46.64% +8.72%

FARTCOIN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FARTCOIN across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.18903 0.18896 R2 0.18896 0.1889 R1 0.18888 0.18887 PP 0.18881 0.18881 S1 0.18873 0.18875 S2 0.18866 0.18872 S3 0.18858 0.18866

FARTCOIN Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.63M $16.37 M $17.01 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.08M 3-Day Active Buys $17.66 M 3-Day Active Sells $17.74 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.44M 7-Day Active Buys $62.92 M 7-Day Active Sells $62.47 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. FARTCOIN Capital Flow Net Inflow FARTCOINUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.16 M 0.19 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.18 2026-08-24 $0.67 M 0.19 2026-08-23 $0.23 M 0.19 2026-08-22 $0.67 M 0.20 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live FARTCOIN price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FARTCOIN / USDT $0.18884 $0.18884 $0.18884 +3.94% 2.56M (USDT) Trade FARTCOIN / USDC $0.1887 $0.1887 $0.1887 +3.85% 306.95K (USDT) Trade