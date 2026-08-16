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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Freysa, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Freysa, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About FAI

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Freysa (FAI) Technical Analysis Today

Freysa (FAI) Technical Analysis Today

The Freysa Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Freysa's analysis below.

Freysa (FAI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.002895--+13.84%+25.00%+8.10%
Know more about Freysa Price

Freysa Capital Flow

Net InflowFAIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.05 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Freysa

Trade Freysa (FAI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Freysa price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FAI/USDT
$0.002896
$0.002896$0.002896
+0.76%
19.22M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FAI
FAI
USD
USD

1 FAI = 0.002895 USD