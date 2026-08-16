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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on EVAA Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on EVAA Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Technical Analysis Today

EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Technical Analysis Today

The EVAA Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EVAA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about EVAA Protocol's analysis below.

EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.7488---3.96%-14.39%+64.17%
Know more about EVAA Protocol Price

EVAA Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of EVAA Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 5
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.7507
0.7507
R2
0.7507
0.7506
R1
0.7506
0.7506
PP
0.7506
0.7506
S1
0.7505
0.7505
S2
0.7505
0.7505
S3
0.7504
0.7505

EVAA Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.28M
$4.68 M
$4.96 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.71 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.74 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.07M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.69 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.76 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

EVAA Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowEVAAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.75
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.76
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.73
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.72
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.69

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about EVAA Protocol

Trade EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live EVAA Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EVAA/USDT
$0.7488
$0.7488$0.7488
-1.08%
243.81K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

EVAA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EVAA
EVAA
USD
USD

1 EVAA = 0.7488 USD