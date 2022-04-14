EthereumFair (ETHF) Tokenomics
Ethereumfair (ETHF) is an innovative Proof of Work (PoW) public blockchain that enables users to leverage AI computational power for PoW mining, positioning ETHF as a true "AI-native token." By combining meme culture with advanced AI technology, Ethereumfair aims to provide a stable, efficient, and decentralized blockchain ecosystem for its users and developers. Through the collaborative efforts of its miners and community, it has achieved enhanced network performance and fostered strong community engagement.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for EthereumFair (ETHF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of EthereumFair (ETHF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETHF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETHF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
EthereumFair (ETHF) Price History
Analyzing the price history of ETHF helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
