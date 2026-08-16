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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Espresso, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Espresso, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Espresso (ESP) Technical Analysis Today

Espresso (ESP) Technical Analysis Today

The Espresso Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ESP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Espresso's analysis below.

Espresso (ESP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.09241--+28.84%-6.93%+36.27%
Know more about Espresso Price

Espresso Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Espresso across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 8
Neutral 7
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 2Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 5Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.09256
0.0925
R2
0.0925
0.09243
R1
0.09237
0.09238
PP
0.09231
0.09231
S1
0.09218
0.09224
S2
0.09212
0.09219
S3
0.09199
0.09212

Espresso Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.12M
$1.72 M
$1.84 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.78 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.77 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Espresso Capital Flow

Net InflowESPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.09
2026-08-25-$0.02 M0.09
2026-08-24-$0.05 M0.09
2026-08-23-$0.12 M0.09
2026-08-22-$0.21 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Espresso

Trade Espresso (ESP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Espresso price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ESP/USDT
$0.09241
$0.09241$0.09241
-0.08%
775.25K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ESP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ESP
ESP
USD
USD

1 ESP = 0.09241 USD