Espresso (ESP) Technical Analysis Today The Espresso Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ESP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Espresso's analysis below. Sign Up

Espresso (ESP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.09241 -- +28.84% -6.93% +36.27%

Espresso Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Espresso across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 7 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.09256 0.0925 R2 0.0925 0.09243 R1 0.09237 0.09238 PP 0.09231 0.09231 S1 0.09218 0.09224 S2 0.09212 0.09219 S3 0.09199 0.09212

Espresso Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.12M $1.72 M $1.84 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.18 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.14 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.78 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.77 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Espresso Capital Flow Net Inflow ESPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.09 2026-08-25 -$0.02 M 0.09 2026-08-24 -$0.05 M 0.09 2026-08-23 -$0.12 M 0.09 2026-08-22 -$0.21 M 0.09 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Espresso (ESP) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Espresso price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ESP / USDT $0.09241 $0.09241 $0.09241 -0.08% 775.25K (USDT) Trade