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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ERA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ERA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About ERA

ERA Price Info

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ERA (ERA) Technical Analysis Today

ERA (ERA) Technical Analysis Today

The ERA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ERA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ERA's analysis below.

ERA (ERA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05668---0.69%-29.66%-57.03%
Know more about ERA Price

ERA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ERA across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 5
Buy 9
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 1Buy 7
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05672
0.05672
R2
0.05672
0.05671
R1
0.05671
0.05671
PP
0.05671
0.05671
S1
0.0567
0.0567
S2
0.0567
0.0567
S3
0.05669
0.0567

ERA Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.19M
$1.07 M
$1.26 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.28 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.25 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.05M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.76 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.71 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ERA Capital Flow

Net InflowERAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-25$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-24$0.41 M0.06
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.06
2026-08-22-$0.05 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ERA

Trade ERA (ERA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ERA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ERA/USDT
$0.05668
$0.05668$0.05668
-0.29%
1.27M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ERA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ERA
ERA
USD
USD

1 ERA = 0.05668 USD