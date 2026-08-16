ERA (ERA) Technical Analysis Today The ERA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ERA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ERA's analysis below. Sign Up

ERA (ERA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05668 -- -0.69% -29.66% -57.03%

ERA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ERA across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 5 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05672 0.05672 R2 0.05672 0.05671 R1 0.05671 0.05671 PP 0.05671 0.05671 S1 0.0567 0.0567 S2 0.0567 0.0567 S3 0.05669 0.0567

ERA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.19M $1.07 M $1.26 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.28 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.25 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $0.76 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.71 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ERA Capital Flow Net Inflow ERAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.06 2026-08-25 $0.02 M 0.06 2026-08-24 $0.41 M 0.06 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.06 2026-08-22 -$0.05 M 0.06 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ERA (ERA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ERA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ERA / USDT $0.05668 $0.05668 $0.05668 -0.29% 1.27M (USDT) Trade