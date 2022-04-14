TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Technical Analysis Today The TEH EPIK DUCK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EPIK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about TEH EPIK DUCK's analysis below. Sign Up

TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004687 -- -9.28% +17.17% +17.17%

TEH EPIK DUCK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of TEH EPIK DUCK across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.004713 0.004707 R2 0.004707 0.004703 R1 0.004704 0.004701 PP 0.004698 0.004698 S1 0.004694 0.004694 S2 0.004689 0.004692 S3 0.004685 0.004689

TEH EPIK DUCK Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.02 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. TEH EPIK DUCK Capital Flow Net Inflow EPIKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live TEH EPIK DUCK price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume EPIK / USDT $0.004687 $0.004687 $0.004687 -3.28% 11.54M (USDT) Trade EPIK / USD1 $0.004745 $0.004745 $0.004745 -1.98% 10.72M (USDT) Trade