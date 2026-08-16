Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ELA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ELA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About ELA

ELA Price Info

What is ELA

ELA Whitepaper

ELA Official Website

ELA Tokenomics

ELA Price Forecast

ELA History

ELA Buying Guide

ELA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ELA Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ELA (ELA) Technical Analysis Today

ELA (ELA) Technical Analysis Today

The ELA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ELA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ELA's analysis below.

ELA (ELA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.318--+26.39%+28.27%-30.42%
Know more about ELA Price

ELA Capital Flow

Net InflowELAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.40
2026-08-25$0.02 M0.40
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.28
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.28
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.27

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ELA

ELAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ELA with leverage. Explore ELAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

Trade ELA (ELA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ELA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ELA/USDT
$0.318
$0.318$0.318
-19.86%
3.50K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ELA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ELA
ELA
USD
USD

1 ELA = 0.318 USD