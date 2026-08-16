EigenLayer (EIGEN) Technical Analysis Today The EigenLayer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EIGEN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about EigenLayer's analysis below. Sign Up

EigenLayer (EIGEN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.2101 -- +23.15% +0.76% -13.83%

EigenLayer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of EigenLayer across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 3 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.21 0.2099 R2 0.2099 0.2099 R1 0.2099 0.2099 PP 0.2098 0.2098 S1 0.2098 0.2098 S2 0.2097 0.2098 S3 0.2097 0.2097

EigenLayer Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.22M $3.25 M $3.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.10M 3-Day Active Buys $2.38 M 3-Day Active Sells $2.48 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.21M 7-Day Active Buys $7.20 M 7-Day Active Sells $7.41 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. EigenLayer Capital Flow Net Inflow EIGENUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.03 M 0.21 2026-08-25 -$0.30 M 0.21 2026-08-24 $0.05 M 0.23 2026-08-23 $0.09 M 0.24 2026-08-22 -$0.80 M 0.21 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade EigenLayer (EIGEN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live EigenLayer price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume EIGEN / USDT $0.2101 $0.2101 $0.2101 -0.80% 626.45K (USDT) Trade EIGEN / USDC $0.2102 $0.2102 $0.2102 -0.75% 251.96K (USDT) Trade