edgeX (EDGE) Technical Analysis Today The edgeX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EDGE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about edgeX's analysis below. Sign Up

edgeX (EDGE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3917 -- +36.86% -5.41% -71.48%

EdgeX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of EdgeX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 3 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3924 0.3924 R2 0.3924 0.3923 R1 0.3923 0.3923 PP 0.3923 0.3923 S1 0.3922 0.3922 S2 0.3922 0.3922 S3 0.3921 0.3922

EdgeX Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.79M $5.63 M $6.42 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.54 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.56 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $2.09 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.06 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. EdgeX Capital Flow Net Inflow EDGEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.39 2026-08-25 -$0.01 M 0.40 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.39 2026-08-23 $0.01 M 0.39 2026-08-22 $0.04 M 0.35 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade edgeX (EDGE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live edgeX price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume EDGE / USDC $0.392 $0.392 $0.392 -1.06% 136.44K (USDT) Trade EDGE / USDT $0.3917 $0.3917 $0.3917 -1.06% 357.11K (USDT) Trade