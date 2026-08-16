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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on EdgeX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on EdgeX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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edgeX (EDGE) Technical Analysis Today

edgeX (EDGE) Technical Analysis Today

The edgeX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EDGE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about edgeX's analysis below.

edgeX (EDGE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.3917--+36.86%-5.41%-71.48%
Know more about edgeX Price

EdgeX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of EdgeX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 3
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 2Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.3924
0.3924
R2
0.3924
0.3923
R1
0.3923
0.3923
PP
0.3923
0.3923
S1
0.3922
0.3922
S2
0.3922
0.3922
S3
0.3921
0.3922

EdgeX Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.79M
$5.63 M
$6.42 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.54 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.56 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.06 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

EdgeX Capital Flow

Net InflowEDGEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.39
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.40
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.39
2026-08-23$0.01 M0.39
2026-08-22$0.04 M0.35

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about edgeX

Trade edgeX (EDGE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live edgeX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EDGE/USDC
$0.392
$0.392$0.392
-1.06%
136.44K (USDT)
EDGE/USDT
$0.3917
$0.3917$0.3917
-1.06%
357.11K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

EDGE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EDGE
EDGE
USD
USD

1 EDGE = 0.3917 USD