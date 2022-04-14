Dvision Network (DVI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dvision Network (DVI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dvision Network (DVI) Information Dvision Network - a blockchain-based metaverse, which powers the robust and diversified NFT marketplace within its augmented reality. Dvision is based on three primary platform features, which are known as NFT Market, Meta-Space, and Meta-City. Official Website: https://dvision.network/ Whitepaper: https://dvision.gitbook.io/dvision-network-english/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x10633216e7e8281e33c86f02bf8e565a635d9770

Dvision Network (DVI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dvision Network (DVI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.28M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 978.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.49M All-Time High: $ 3.057 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.009486

Dvision Network (DVI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dvision Network (DVI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DVI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DVI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

