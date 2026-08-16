Derive (DRV) Technical Analysis Today The Derive Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DRV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Derive's analysis below. Sign Up

Derive (DRV) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.14795 -- +59.13% +28.09% +269.87%

Derive Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Derive across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1488 0.1484 R2 0.1484 0.148 R1 0.1477 0.1477 PP 0.1473 0.1473 S1 0.1466 0.1469 S2 0.1462 0.1466 S3 0.1455 0.1462

Derive Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.00M $0.03 M $0.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Derive Capital Flow Net Inflow DRVUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.15 2026-08-25 -$0.07 M 0.15 2026-08-24 $0.12 M 0.15 2026-08-23 $0.13 M 0.12 2026-08-22 -$0.07 M 0.11 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Derive (DRV) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Derive price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DRV / USDT $0.14795 $0.14795 $0.14795 +1.85% 480.85K (USDT) Trade