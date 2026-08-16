Doodles (DOOD) Technical Analysis Today The Doodles Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DOOD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Doodles's analysis below. Sign Up

Doodles (DOOD) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.001316 -- +15.43% -13.31% -45.47%

Doodles Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Doodles across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.001317 0.001316 R2 0.001316 0.001316 R1 0.001316 0.001316 PP 0.001315 0.001315 S1 0.001315 0.001315 S2 0.001314 0.001315 S3 0.001314 0.001314

Doodles Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.05M $1.61 M $1.65 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.10 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Doodles Capital Flow Net Inflow DOODUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-22 $0.07 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Doodles (DOOD) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Doodles price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DOOD / USDT $0.001316 $0.001316 $0.001316 +0.92% 46.60M (USDT) Trade