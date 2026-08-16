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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DeepBook, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DeepBook, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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DeepBook (DEEP) Technical Analysis Today

DeepBook (DEEP) Technical Analysis Today

The DeepBook Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DEEP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DeepBook's analysis below.

DeepBook (DEEP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.014248--+4.54%-18.49%-54.61%
Know more about DeepBook Price

DeepBook Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DeepBook across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 7
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 4Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01426
0.01426
R2
0.01426
0.01425
R1
0.01425
0.01425
PP
0.01425
0.01425
S1
0.01424
0.01424
S2
0.01424
0.01424
S3
0.01423
0.01424

DeepBook Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.05M
$2.62 M
$2.57 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.23 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.97 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

DeepBook Capital Flow

Net InflowDEEPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.07 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.05 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.07 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.38 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about DeepBook

Trade DeepBook (DEEP) Markets on MEXC

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DEEP/USDT
$0.01425
$0.01425$0.01425
-0.06%
5.22M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DEEP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DEEP
DEEP
USD
USD

1 DEEP = 0.014248 USD